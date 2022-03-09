Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Tyrone Young was named the seventh head coach in KWC football history.

After serving as the interim head coach, Young takes over for Craig Yeast who stepped down last month.

Young was KWC’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He tells 14 sports, that this promotion, is a dream come true.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve thought about and prayed about for a long time, and I feel on top of the world,” Young said. “When Coach Yeast first came and told me, I was like, ‘No, stop playing.’ He was dead serious, and then Mark (Shook) gave me a call and told me what we were gonna do. I just was thanking God at every single turn, that this blessing was happening in my life.”

“I’m really excited about what Coach Young has started to build here,” KWC quarterback Wiley Cain said. “Very excited to see the position that he puts us in to start the season. I’m excited to see the way that we start to build men here at Kentucky Wesleyan College, not just football players.”

In his playing days, Young spent four years at Kentucky Christian University.

