EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says a crash on northbound Highway 41 at Virginia Street caused traffic to back up Wednesday morning.

Our crew on scene says the accident involved two vehicles.

Those vehicles have since been moved and traffic is moving normally again.

Cars from accident at 41 & Virginia have been moved. All lanes on northbound 41 are moving normally.@14News pic.twitter.com/BZDdinTx3j — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) March 9, 2022

