Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at several people inside a bar.

Police say 23-year old Kaleb Renshaw is facing numerous charges including pointing a firearm, battery on a public safety official and intimidation.

Officers say the incident happened at the Corner Pocket just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Renshaw also kicked an officer in the face when they tried to arrest him.

Police say Renshaw’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

