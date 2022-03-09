Birthday Club
Police: Evansville man arrested after pointing gun, kicking officer at bar

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he pointed a gun at several people inside a bar.

Police say 23-year old Kaleb Renshaw is facing numerous charges including pointing a firearm, battery on a public safety official and intimidation.

Officers say the incident happened at the Corner Pocket just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say Renshaw also kicked an officer in the face when they tried to arrest him.

Police say Renshaw’s blood-alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

3/9 Neighborhood Watch

