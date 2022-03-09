Kentucky lawmakers pass bill revamping jobless benefit rules

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have given final passage to a bill revamping rules for unemployment benefits.

It sets up another policy conflict with the Democratic governor.

The measure cleared the legislature on a 58-36 House vote Tuesday.

It goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

He said recently the proposal would hurt people needing benefits after losing their jobs.

The bill would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits.

It would tie the length of time recipients receive benefits to the unemployment rate. That could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.