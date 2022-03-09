Kentucky governor signs name, image and likeness measure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a name, image and likeness measure into law.

He says it recognizes that athletes are the “main attraction” in college sports and deserve to be fairly compensated for their notoriety.

The signing ceremony at Kentucky’s Capitol on Wednesday featured a cross-section of college coaches and administrators.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari says the bill protects both athletes and their schools while providing needed flexibility.

He calls it “model legislation.”

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.