Jasper moves forward in ‘Strong Towns’ contest

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper has made it to the next round for the “Strong Towns” contest.

Officials say they won their match up against Brighton, MI, and now the pool is down to eight cities.

In the next round, Jasper is up against Champaign, IL .

They say votes are needed to get them to the next round, which is four cities.

From Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 at noon Central time you can vote at www.strongtowns.org/stmedia.

Officials say find their match-up, click on it to read the entry, then find the button to vote for Jasper.

They say Strong Towns is an organization that advocates bold and different thinking toward building better cities and towns by focusing on taking small incremental steps, embracing a process of continuous adaptation and to stop valuing efficiency and start valuing resilience.

It is about taking new approaches to be sure cities and towns are making smart moves toward supporting their growth without adding significant financial burdens.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

