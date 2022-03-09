Birthday Club
Indiana lawmakers approve deal on multiyear income tax cut

(Cropped Marc A. Hermann / MTA / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s individual income tax rate would be gradually cut over the next seven years under a Republican-driven plan that’s been approved by legislators.

The bill would cut the state’s current income tax rate of 3.23% to 2.9% in small steps until its planned full implementation in 2029 but not include some business tax cuts that faced resistance from Republican senators.

House members voted 82-17 and senators 50-0 in favor of the tax cut package that was the final major issue the Republican-dominated Legislature debated before adjourning this year’s session early Wednesday.

The plan would reduce state revenue by about $950 million a year when fully implemented.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night
