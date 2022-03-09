Ind. reports 6 area COVID-19 deaths

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,685,997 cases and 22,215 deaths.

The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County, two in Warrick County and one in Gibson County.

It shows 12 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 57,082 cases, 599 deaths

Dubois Co. - 12,825 cases, 161 deaths

Warrick Co. - 20,201 cases, 229 deaths

Perry Co. - 4,633 cases, 62 deaths

Posey Co. - 6,516 cases, 56 deaths

Gibson Co. - 11,602 cases, 137 deaths

Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths

Pike Co. - 3,716 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.