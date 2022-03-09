Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Ind. reports 6 area COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, health officials in Indiana reported 437 new COVID-19 cases and 77 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,685,997 cases and 22,215 deaths.

The state map shows three new deaths in Vanderburgh County, two in Warrick County and one in Gibson County.

It shows 12 new cases in Vanderburgh County, four new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, three new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, one new case in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County and zero new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,082 cases, 599 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,825 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,201 cases, 229 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,633 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,516 cases, 56 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,602 cases, 137 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,209 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,716 cases, 46 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Compass Residential in Evansville
Evansville women facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient
Lindsey Bradley
EMT accused of bringing drugs to inmates in Henderson
Jerrme Cartwright
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Officers: Several items stolen in Rural King burglary
Evansville police called to situation on Main & Franklin Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin

Latest News

INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
INDOT holds public hearing on intersection project in Newburgh
Rising gas prices taking toll on Tri-State diesel drivers
Rising gas prices taking toll on Tri-State diesel drivers
Evansville is losing part of its medical history. A building that was once part of the St....
Former nurse remembers career at Evansville hospital as building gets demolished
Woman living in Ukraine reacts to bombs going off near her parents’ home
Woman living in Ukraine reacts to bombs going off near her parents’ home