House OKs bill to let parents opt out of school masking rule

(WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to give parents the power to opt out of school masking requirements for their children.

The vote came Tuesday, just months after lawmakers handed school districts control over the contentious masking issue in the age of COVID-19.

Under the bill, parents could choose “for any reason” to have their children go maskless at public schools.

The bill also would prohibit masking requirements at Kentucky’s public colleges. And child care centers could choose not to require masking.

The House passed the measure 56-35, sending the proposal to the Senate.

Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers.

