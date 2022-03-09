Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer will be here before you know it and many might be on the job hunt.

Holiday world says they need to hire for 2,200 positions for its season.

There’s a hiring event Wednesday night in Evansville. It’s at Indiana Tech on Tutor Lane on the east side.

That’s set from 4 to 9 p.m.

Officials say they’ve increased starting wages for those 18 and older to $13 an hour.

Officials say you’ll need two forms of id and could be hired on the spot.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.