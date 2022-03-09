Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer will be here before you know it and many might be on the job hunt.
Holiday world says they need to hire for 2,200 positions for its season.
There’s a hiring event Wednesday night in Evansville. It’s at Indiana Tech on Tutor Lane on the east side.
That’s set from 4 to 9 p.m.
Officials say they’ve increased starting wages for those 18 and older to $13 an hour.
Officials say you’ll need two forms of id and could be hired on the spot.
