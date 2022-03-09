Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night

Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Summer will be here before you know it and many might be on the job hunt.

Holiday world says they need to hire for 2,200 positions for its season.

There’s a hiring event Wednesday night in Evansville. It’s at Indiana Tech on Tutor Lane on the east side.

That’s set from 4 to 9 p.m.

Officials say they’ve increased starting wages for those 18 and older to $13 an hour.

Officials say you’ll need two forms of id and could be hired on the spot.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Bradley
EMT accused of bringing drugs to inmates in Henderson
Jerrme Cartwright
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Officers: Several items stolen in Rural King burglary
Evansville police called to situation on Main & Franklin Tuesday morning.
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
EPD: One person arrested after crash on First Avenue.
EPD: One arrested after crash on First Avenue

Latest News

Jasper moves forward in ‘Strong Towns’ contest
Kentucky governor signs name, image and likeness measure
Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night
Holiday World hiring event happening Wed. night
Latavia Booker.
Evansville woman facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient