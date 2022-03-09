Birthday Club
Henderson Co. girls basketball prepares for 4th straight Sweet 16 appearance

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After their 2nd region championship win, the Henderson County girls basketball team will make a run in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament for the fourth straight season.

”We have experience, which I think helps in this situation,” head coach Jeff Haile said. “Whether it’s the travel, staying in the hotel, or the game situation and the nerves, all those things we have the advantage.”

The Lady Colonels are on a 17-game win streak after their 53-33 win over Webster County in the second region championship. In last season’s postseason tournament, the girls advanced to the final four.

“Definitely unfished business because we were so close last year and we just want to make it to the championship and hopefully bring back a trophy,” junior forward Jarie Thomas said.

”Not a lot of teams get to experience this, it’s exciting,” senior guard Kaytlan Kemp said. “Everyone’s into it and everyone’s excited.”

The Colonels will take on Franklin County on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CT in Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

