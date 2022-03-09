Former WFIE GM shares perspective of station GM in Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The crisis continues in Ukraine as refugees flee for their lives. We’ve been getting updates from partner TV stations there.

“I always keep my Ukrainian and American flags together on my desk,” said Lucy Himstedt about one of her many souvenirs from Ukraine.

Himstedt was a former general manager here at 14 News, and she’s been to Ukraine several times to visit stations we have partnerships with there. The people mean a lot to her.

“My reaction is, it’s hard to use my head when my heart feels so much,” Himstedt said.

Himstedt knows her friends at the TV stations in Ukraine are struggling.

A station called TV-4 has been on the air 24/7 with no commercials since this crisis began.

“They have no income,” Himstedt said. “Just like this TV station has runs on advertising income, their advertising is gone. They are volunteering to work to get the message out.”

While we observe the war as outsiders in the U.S., Ukrainian newscasts show their viewers guidance on how to survive it.

“They did a story about people who are making dumplings, and they’re singing as they do it, and they’re taking the dumplings out and feeding them to the military and the people manning the checkpoints,” Himstedt said.

“They’re doing stories about making camouflage netting that will be used if needed by the military and sending it off all over, but they’re sending their reporters out to do this kind of thing,” she added.

Journalists there are giving first-aid tips on what to do if people near you get hurt, and tips for keeping your pets safe while bombs are going off around the country.

“What they’re trying to do is just get that information out,” Himstedt said.

TV-4′s station manager Yulyia, told Lucy she’s felt the support from the US.

“She told me in a message I got from her last night, I said how can we help? She said it’s so hard to ask,” Himstedt said.

The help they’re asking for is money, clothes and first aid supplies. Yulyia says her station will keep trying to survive.

“She always says too, ‘truth will prevail, and God’s taking care of them,’” Himstedt quoted.

Himstedt says she is working on finding a way to raise money to go directly to the stations there, so they can continue to keep people informed. We’ll keep you updated here on 14 news.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.