FEMA looking to hire workers to assist with Kentucky tornado recovery

FEMA looking to hire workers to assist with Kentucky tornado recovery
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has an immediate need to fill temporary positions in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Frankfort and the surrounding areas to assist with Kentucky’s recovery from the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes.

FEMA is looking for qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds to fill a variety of emergency management functions. Posted vacancies include positions in logistics, hazard mitigation, operations, public assistance, external affairs, community planning and information technology.

The temporary positions are for 120 days and may be extended, in 120-day increments, for a maximum 365-day appointment, based on the needs of the disaster.

Kentuckians who wish to apply for these positions can go to usajobs.gov to learn more and submit their applications. Salaries range from $16.12/hour to $45.24/hour. Detailed information is provided for each position including pay and benefits.

These job postings will close March 14 or when the agency has received 200 applications, whichever is sooner. People who are interested in applying should do so as soon as possible. Applicants may be contacted via email, phone, or mail regarding the interview, hiring and selection process.

For information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

Courtesy: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Former nurse remembers career at Evansville hospital as building gets demolished
Former nurse remembers career at Evansville hospital as building gets demolished
