Evansville woman facing charges in connection to 2020 death of special needs patient

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been booked in jail in connection to the 2020 death of special needs person who was in her care.

Authorities say they were called to the 5300 block of Stone Hedge Drive in January of 2020 for a woman who was dead.

Officials say she was Robin Phillips.

They say her caregiver, Latavia Booker, called 911 when she found her unconscious.

According to an affidavit, after Phillips was found dead, authorities began interviewing officials at Compass Residential, a human services agency.

Court documents show that Booker was employed there.

After the interview, officials learned that Compass Residential leaders had a meeting with members who took care of Phillips a couple of days before she died.

Officials told Phillips’ care team that she needed to be taken to the emergency room.

According to officials from the Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services, they received an incident report from Compass after Phillips’ death.

They say the incident report showed that staff working the day of the meeting wouldn’t take Phillips to the emergency room because they didn’t see it as their responsibility.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office ruled Phillips’ death as the result of chronic and acute effects of chlorpromazine intoxication, caretaker malfeasance and special needs patient with a chronic issue several days prior to her death.

Booker, now 20, is facing two charges of neglect. Her bond is set at $150,000.

