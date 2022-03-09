Birthday Club
Evansville drivers express more concerns as gas prices continue to climb

By Mitchell Carter
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to AAA, the state average for regular unleaded gas in Indiana is $4.14 a gallon.

That’s a 16 cent jump between March 7 and March 8.

This jump comes before President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would be banning Russian oil imports.

President Biden also warned that gas prices may continue to go up.

AAA says gas prices have surged 28 cents in the last three days.

Experts are saying that Americans have never paid this much for gas.

That’s a sentiment that 17-year-old Jordan Brown can sympathize with.

“It’s just crazy on how much it’s went up,” said Brown, “for me being a first time driver, having to pay that much and having my first job. It’s scary.”

Those who drive for business are also feeling the effects of President Biden tightening his hold on Russia’s economy.

Truck driver Geoff Pugh says that he has to put hundreds of dollars of diesel into his rig when he fills up.

“It was over 300 dollars,” said Pugh, “$4.99 a gallon.”

With prices potentially continuing to climb in the near future, President Biden said Tuesday morning, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

