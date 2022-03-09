Birthday Club
Court appearance set for woman arrested in connection to death of 3-yr-old

By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman arrested in connection to the fentanyl death of a three-year-old last year is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.

Jazmynn Brown is facing several charges, including murder and dealing charges.

[Evansville woman facing murder charges speaks out for first time]

She lived in the same home on Sycamore Street as the child, Kamari Opperman, and the child’s mother, Makaylee.

Police say more than 5,000 fentanyl pills were found and the child got into some of them.

911 calls show the child wasn’t taken to the hospital and died the next day.

