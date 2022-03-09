Candlelight vigil set for woman killed in wreck on Audubon Parkway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a candlelight vigil planned for the woman who lost her life in a crash on the Audubon Parkway early Monday morning.

Officials at Drake’s in Evansville say Corrie Embry was more than just a manager there, but a friend and mentor.

They are holding that vigil Wednesday night at 8 in Drake’s parking lot on Burkhardt Road.

Organizers say there’s time for anyone to share stories and memories of Embry.

She was killed when her car lost control on the Audubon Parkway near the Green River and flipped.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into that wreck.

If you have any information on what happened, call the sheriff’s office.

