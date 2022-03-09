Birthday Club
Bosse boys win first 3A sectional basketball title in four seasons

By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the first time in four seasons, the Bosse Bulldogs captured the 3A sectional title, defeating SIAC rival Memorial 66-63 in Saturday’s championship game.

Out of the 14 years with head coach Shane Burkhart at the helm, the Bulldogs have made it to regionals 7 times, but it’s a first for this senior class.

“We’ve been working for this for four years,” senior guard Matt Wagner said. “Burk told us to trust in each other, trust in what he’s doing, and that’s what we stuck to. Stuck to our game plan and got it done.”

“One last ride, I want to finish it out on top, so we ain’t done yet,” senior guard Jameer Ajibade said.

Burkhart said the mentality at this stage in the game is to relax, trust the game plan, and stay dedicated. From the looks of it, he believes his team is ready.

“I walk in the lunch room today, got a table of five players all gathered around one computer watching film already on Monday, so that’s relaxing,” Burkhart said. “I really believe this group is good enough to make it to the state championship. We’re just going to come out relaxed, willing to breathe a bit. If we do, people better watch out.”

The Bulldogs will take on Lawrenceburg in the 3A regional at Washington High School on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. CT.

