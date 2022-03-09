Birthday Club
On Alert for snow Friday night-Saturday morning

14 First Alert 3/9 at 4pm
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunshine returned to the Tri-State on Wednesday and temperatures rose into the lower 50s. Clear overnight with a low of 32 on Thursday morning. South winds will boost temps into the lower 50s again on Thursday as clouds begin to stream in from the southwest. Mostly cloudy Thursday night and early Friday. The high on Friday will reach the upper 40s, but will quickly plunge below freezing as an Arctic cold front dives in. Light snow will be possible Friday afternoon and evening and should taper off by Saturday morning. Amounts should be an inch or less, and may only stick to grassy and elevated surfaces. We will continue to monitor for possible slick road conditions. Morning lows on Saturday will dip to near 20 with wind chills in the single digits, and the afternoon high will hover just below freezing. Milder air returns Sunday with highs in the lower 50s. Warmer for the start of next week with highs in the lower 60s.

