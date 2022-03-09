Alert Days for snow and bitter cold Friday-Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter is not giving up too easily! We are on alert for snow and bitter cold temperatures Friday into Saturday.

We are starting the day with a few light, scattered showers, but that rain will taper off by about 8 AM, quickly giving way to a mostly sunny day. That sunshine will also help warm us up. Temperatures are in the mid 30s this morning, but we will climb into the upper 40s to low 50s this afternoon.

Our weather will stay fairly quiet for the next 48 hours. Tonight will be mostly clear with low temperatures in the low 30s and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our clouds will increase Thursday night as a cold front approaches our region from the west, then Friday is when the big changes arrive.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 40s during the first half of the day. Then, that cold front will swing through, bringing a line of showers into our region as our temperatures quickly drop into the 30s Friday afternoon and evening. We may see some rain mixing in at first, but it looks like those showers will be mainly snow.

Snow showers will remain possible Friday evening and through the overnight hours but will likely taper off before sunrise Saturday morning. Minor snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches may be possible, causing slick road conditions.

Along with the snow, that cold front will usher in sharply colder air, which is why the Alert Day continues into Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the upper teens late Friday night into early Saturday morning, and wind chills may dip into the single digits. Despite mostly sunny skies, we will only climb into the upper 20s to low 30s Saturday afternoon with wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Thankfully, that cold snap will not last long. We rebound back into the low 50s Sunday and low 60s early next week.

