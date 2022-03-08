Birthday Club
Wintry weather possible Friday-Saturday

Newscast recording
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy and cold for Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Skies will clear late Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday should climb back into the lower 50s. By Thursday, clouds will increase again and highs will rise into the lower 50s. A winter storm system will dive into the Tri-State on Friday and Saturday with a punch of Arctic air and the potential for some light snow Friday evening through early Saturday. Despite an early high on Friday near 50, temperatures will plummet below freezing in the afternoon and evening. Light snow accumulations will be possible, and slick roads may result. Precip chances end early Saturday, but it will be frigid through the weekend with lows near 20 and highs in the upper 20s on Saturday. Winds will quickly shift around to the south and highs should climb back into the 50s on Sunday and the 60s for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

