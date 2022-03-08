Ukrainian immigrants create mission group in Evansville to help people in Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of Ukrainian immigrants at the Grace of Christ Slavic Church in Evansville have created a mission to help get donations for the people of Ukraine.

As devastation continues to fall on Ukraine, the members of the Mission of Ukraine wait anxiously for updates to learn if their family is safe and what they can do to help.

During the interview with the group, one member received a phone call update from a loved one in Ukraine.

Another group member translated what they heard.

“A lot of people got bombed and died today. They’re just making one big grave for all of those people. That’s what that message was. They’re asking for prayers to help stop all of that,” said group member, Alex Velet.

As bombs fall on the country killing thousands of Ukrainians, the group is heartbroken for their country, but knows there are people in need of their help.

“We all have families in Ukraine, friends, and relatives and there going through a very difficult time. It’s hard for us to accept the devastating reality,” said group leader, Yelena Tkachuk. “We’re just trying to help people in Ukraine and civilians survive.”

One member of the group says her cousins are soldiers fighting in the war and another member has loved ones that have been living in bomb shelters for eight days without enough food and water.

Tkachuk says through the donations they get from the community, they’re able to quickly send that money directly to those who are in need to help them buy food, water and medical supplies.

Overall, the group is just asking for prayers for their country.

“Those prayers lift up... and just praying, praying, praying. I just hope that our God looks over Ukraine and protects our people because it’s really horrible what’s going on right now,” said group member, Nataliya Shchuk.

The group is only accepting monetary donations at this time, but they hope to soon send over medical supplies, food, water, clothing and more.

If you’re interested in donating to help the Mission of Ukraine, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.