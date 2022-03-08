UE shares a look at new residence hall as it nears completion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will have new dorms in the near future.

Construction manager Bill Nix says the residence hall is about 65% complete.

The dorms are four stories tall and will include 291 beds. The building will also include a recreation area, kitchen and WIFI.

Upon completion, there will be a courtyard located in the back with seating and grills to allow students to relax in between classes.

“Groundbreaking was May of 2021 and the completion is August 2022,” Nix said. “And the building like I said is about 65% complete right now and it’s just gonna be a nice facility when it’s done. It’s something the university is gonna be proud of.”

With the residence hall scheduled to be finished in August, they will house freshman and sophomore for the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.