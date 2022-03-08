Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

UE shares a look at new residence hall as it nears completion

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville will have new dorms in the near future.

Construction manager Bill Nix says the residence hall is about 65% complete.

The dorms are four stories tall and will include 291 beds. The building will also include a recreation area, kitchen and WIFI.

Upon completion, there will be a courtyard located in the back with seating and grills to allow students to relax in between classes.

“Groundbreaking was May of 2021 and the completion is August 2022,” Nix said. “And the building like I said is about 65% complete right now and it’s just gonna be a nice facility when it’s done. It’s something the university is gonna be proud of.”

With the residence hall scheduled to be finished in August, they will house freshman and sophomore for the fall semester.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look