Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants

Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two wanted on warrants in Ohio County are booked in jail.

The sheriff’s office says they were investigating a possible domestic situation on Patterson Road in Beaver Dam early Monday morning.

That’s when deputies say they found Nathaniel Holland and Megan Embry who both had several warrants.

Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants.
Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants.

Deputies say they also found suspected meth, syringes and baggies in Holland’s car.

Holland was served four warrants and is facing assault, trafficking and possession charges.

Embry was served with three warrants.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

AT&T holding virtual hiring event Wednesday
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Evansville police called to standoff Tuesday morning.
Evansville police called to standoff Tuesday morning
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight