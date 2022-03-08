Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two wanted on warrants in Ohio County are booked in jail.

The sheriff’s office says they were investigating a possible domestic situation on Patterson Road in Beaver Dam early Monday morning.

That’s when deputies say they found Nathaniel Holland and Megan Embry who both had several warrants.

Deputies say they also found suspected meth, syringes and baggies in Holland’s car.

Holland was served four warrants and is facing assault, trafficking and possession charges.

Embry was served with three warrants.

