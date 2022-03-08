Birthday Club
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 3/8
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re following the latest in a possible stand-off situation in Evansville. We have a crew down at the scene and will bring you the latest soon.

An Ohio County man is facing first-degree murder and assault charges in the shooting of two brothers over the weekend. We’re told family members and children were there when the shooting happened.

We know more details about the deadly Audubon crash we first told you about yesterday morning on Sunrise. Authorities say a 31-year-old woman died in that crash. They also say they’re looking for a car involved in that crash. The driver kept going toward Owensboro.

As the Russian invasion continues, prices at the nation’s gas pumps soar. The White House says President Biden hasn’t decided whether to ban Russian oil imports.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

