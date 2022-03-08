Owensboro reveals juvenile curfew results from community surveys

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The results are in from a survey on the juvenile curfew in Owensboro.

Back in February, community officials released a survey asking the public if they think the curfew ordinance is worth it, if the times should be changed and if the rule should apply to both city and county juveniles.

[Previous Story: Owensboro looks for community feedback on juvenile curfew]

The results show the majority of residents don’t see a need for change.

Police say 57% of the 3,000 people who responded want to keep the curfew the same.

That curfew calls for anyone under 18 to be off the street between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., with a few exceptions.

The question comes from a string of shots fired calls in various Owensboro neighborhoods stemming back to December of 2021.

Police say they don’t think a stricter curfew would act as much of a deterrent.

“I think it’s important that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater, so to speak,” says Major J.D. Winkler with OPD. “And start creating an ordinance that is targeting juveniles that aren’t causing any problems. We have thousands of juveniles who are doing the right thing out there.”

Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson noted the studies he has seen in various other cities, showed little to no impact being made by enforcing a stricter curfew.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.