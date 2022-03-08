Birthday Club
Old St. Mary’s addition set to be demolished

By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A four story building is set to be demolished in Evansville.

The assessor’s office confirmed a permit was filed in January to demolish the building near the intersection of Columbia and First Avenue. It’s behind Hacienda and across the street from CVS.

It was last known as the Tri-State Professional building and housed some businesses. It’s now empty, and there is demolition fencing around it.

Officials tell us it was built in the 1920′s as an addition to the old St. Mary’s campus. They say it was the maternity ward.

According to the assessor’s office, the building has had the same owners since 1999.

We’ve reached out to them to find out what the plan is for the property.

Officials with the company doing the demo tell us it’s expected to start around 10 p.m. Tuesday. They say it should be down in three nights, and then they’ll have cleanup and clearing work to do.

Officials say the St. Mary’s hospital, which is where Hacienda now sits, was demolished in the 50′s. Patients were moved to the campus on Washington Ave. that is now called Ascension St. Vincent.

