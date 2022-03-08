EPD: One arrested after crash on First Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound lanes of First Avenue were closed Tuesday morning due to a wreck.

Our crew on scene saw two vehicles involved.

One officer was seen taking a woman away in handcuffs.

Evansville firefighters worked to clear debris scattered across the road.

We’re waiting to hear back from officials about the driver they arrested.

