EPD: One arrested after crash on First Avenue
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The northbound lanes of First Avenue were closed Tuesday morning due to a wreck.
Our crew on scene saw two vehicles involved.
One officer was seen taking a woman away in handcuffs.
Evansville firefighters worked to clear debris scattered across the road.
We’re waiting to hear back from officials about the driver they arrested.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.