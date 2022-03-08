New traffic pattern planned for SB 41 drivers at Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some traffic patterns are changing as work progresses on the Pigeon Creek Bridge on Highway 41.

IDOT officials say starting March 22, southbound 41 traffic will be directed to onto the Diamond Ave. exit, and will then have to turn left and merge back onto the ramp for southbound 41.

Drivers might remember this was in place immediately after the bridge was first closed.

Officials say workers will replace the pavement from the Pigeon Creek Bridge to the Diamond Ave. overpass and will last until mid-July.

Crews have been working to replace the bridge after a truck hit it and damaged it beyond repair in early 2020.

