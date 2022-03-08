Man charged in deputy involved shooting released on time served

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One of two people arrested after a deputy involved shooting in Vanderburgh County has reached a plea deal.

Court records show all but one of Cade Kirk’s charges were dismissed. He pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal.

He was sentenced to time served and has been released.

The other woman arrested in the case was sentenced last year for attempted murder of a deputy.

Diana Ellmers was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

In September 2020, a deputy responded to reports of a car, which they later found out was stolen, that had been hit on railroad tracks in the southern edge of the county.

They say two people ran from the scene, but were later spotted.

When deputies tried to approach, they say Ellmers began shooting. The deputy was not hurt.

Both Ellmers and Kirk were hit with return fire from authorities.

