Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Man arrested after motorcycle chase in Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties

Cody Heflin
Cody Heflin(Ohio Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO.., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a chase Monday night spanned two Western Kentucky counties.

Beaver Dam Police Chief Mike Allen tells us 31-year-old Cody Heflin was wanted on three warrants, but refused to stop for officers.

He says Heflin was chased by police on his motorcycle from Beaver Dam into Central City.

That chase ended in crash, but police say Heflin still tried to run.

They say he didn’t get very far before he was caught and arrested.

He faces nearly a dozen charges including no plates, no license, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.

Motorcycle crash after chase
Motorcycle crash after chase(Viewer)
Newscast recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look