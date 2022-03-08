Man arrested after motorcycle chase in Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties

OHIO CO.., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing a long list of charges after a chase Monday night spanned two Western Kentucky counties.

Beaver Dam Police Chief Mike Allen tells us 31-year-old Cody Heflin was wanted on three warrants, but refused to stop for officers.

He says Heflin was chased by police on his motorcycle from Beaver Dam into Central City.

That chase ended in crash, but police say Heflin still tried to run.

They say he didn’t get very far before he was caught and arrested.

He faces nearly a dozen charges including no plates, no license, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.

Motorcycle crash after chase (Viewer)

