Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After nearly one year, Evansville Police have made an arrest in a murder investigation.

On March 14, 2021, police say they were called to the 2200 block of Sunburst Ave.

Officers say they found Keshon Hensley dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say they determined 36-year-old Jerrme Cartwright was the suspect, and Monday, he was served with an arrest warrant.

Jerrme Cartwright (Evansville Police)

Police say Cartwright was already in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for an unrelated charge.

The affidavit shows a witness told police Cartwright admitted to the shooting. She says he told her “it was either me or him.”

The witness says Cartwright told her he broke up the gun used in the shooting and spread it all over Evansville.

Police say they found video on Cartwright’s phone in which he could be heard talking about the murder.

A woman is also facing gun charges in connection to the investigation.

Shannon Dumas is charged with use of false information to obtain a firearm and unlawful purchase of a handgun.

Her affidavit shows she used a false address and Cartwright’s bank card to buy the gun.

They say she reported it stolen the day of the shooting.

It shows Dumas and Cartwright spoke by phone 12 times in a span of less than an hour and a half, including 15 minutes before she reported her gun was stolen.

She was charged in December.

