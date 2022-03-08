Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 29 years at the helm, and 32 years overall, Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams announced his retirement.

Adams coached over 700 games in his time with the Panthers, finishing 398-267 as the head coach. He saw many successful athletes come through the program, including Dru Smith, Alex Stein, Jaelan Sanford, and Khristian Lander.

Adams told 14 News that he felt it was his time to take a step back. He announced the news to his team earlier this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years
Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years
Hoops Live Player of the Week.
Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9