Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After 29 years at the helm, and 32 years overall, Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams announced his retirement.

Adams coached over 700 games in his time with the Panthers, finishing 398-267 as the head coach. He saw many successful athletes come through the program, including Dru Smith, Alex Stein, Jaelan Sanford, and Khristian Lander.

Adams told 14 News that he felt it was his time to take a step back. He announced the news to his team earlier this afternoon.

