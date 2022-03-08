Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Lloyd4U project hosting upcoming virtual, in-person meetings

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lloyd4U project is hosting in-person and virtual meetings later this month.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says they plan to invest more than $100 million to improve travel time and safety for drivers on the Lloyd Expressway.

The work will include intersection improvements, bridge replacements and pavement replacements.

The Lloyd4U project spokesperson, Mindy Peterson, says they’ll be holding both meetings at the end of this month to help answer questions and get driver input.

“That in-person meeting offers that valuable time with the project team. So, sit down with the maps that are rolled out, look at those detailed lines, ask questions, get answers on the spot,” Peterson said.

The in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City View on North Fulton Avenue.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, March 31. According to a press release, people who would like to attend this meeting should register in advance.

You can find that registration link here.

For more information, you can visit the Lloyd4U project website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look