Lloyd4U project hosting upcoming virtual, in-person meetings

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lloyd4U project is hosting in-person and virtual meetings later this month.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says they plan to invest more than $100 million to improve travel time and safety for drivers on the Lloyd Expressway.

The work will include intersection improvements, bridge replacements and pavement replacements.

The Lloyd4U project spokesperson, Mindy Peterson, says they’ll be holding both meetings at the end of this month to help answer questions and get driver input.

“That in-person meeting offers that valuable time with the project team. So, sit down with the maps that are rolled out, look at those detailed lines, ask questions, get answers on the spot,” Peterson said.

The in-person meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the City View on North Fulton Avenue.

The virtual meeting will be held on Thursday, March 31. According to a press release, people who would like to attend this meeting should register in advance.

You can find that registration link here.

For more information, you can visit the Lloyd4U project website.

