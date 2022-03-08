Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Bell Bank’s lease for the Alorica building in Downtown Owensboro has been terminated.

In January, we reported the announcement that Bell Bank was moving into the former Alorica building, bringing dozens of jobs.

However, a lawsuit claimed there was a holdup with that plan.

It was filed last Friday by OWB Downtown, LLC, but late Tuesday it was dismissed.

The lawsuit claimed Alorica, which announced they were moving out in June 2015, hasn’t fully moved out and stalled the plans for Bell Bank.

After the dismissal, a representative with OWB Downtown sent us this statement:

Today, the federal court heard OWB’s motion to enforce a termination agreement with Alorica that would have required Alorica to turn over the vacant space to OWB and pay a termination fee. Alorica pressed for enforcement of its lease with OWB and its continued right to control the vacant space. The court declined to rule on the motion. Today was a critical juncture in OWB’s lease with Bell Bank: a deadline that required OWB to either turn over the space or terminate the lease. Absent a ruling on OWB’s motion, OWB had no choice but to terminate the Bell Bank lease. OWB will continue to incur damages and, despite OWB’s voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit against Alorica, has preserved its right to seek those damages in the future. The unquantifiable damage, however, is to the Owensboro community as the loss of Bell Bank means the space will continue to sit vacant and the additional jobs and companion synergies to the downtown supporting businesses won’t be generated for years.

We reached out to Alorica before the lawsuit was dropped. They sent us this statement:

Due to pending litigation, we cannot discuss the details or the facts – not all of which have been reported - but we wanted to clarify some of the inaccuracies that have been shared publicly so that there is no confusion. Alorica is still an active tenant of the building mentioned and current on all rent payments, etc. Like all companies, we have had to make changes to accommodate for evolving business needs. For example, as a result of the pandemic, we transitioned our Owensboro team to work remotely, which is why the building has been vacant, so they could continue to earn a living but safely from the comfort and convenience of their own home. Today, we employ approximately 400 people in the Owensboro area and we continue to hire and grow.

