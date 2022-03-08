Lawman Tactical to open new training center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville gun store announced plans to open a new training facility Tuesday.

Lawman Tactical announced they will be opening the Lawman Tactical Guntry Club.

It will be located at Sunset Plaza on Highway 41.

The new facility will include firing ranges, a fitness center, and a multi-purpose training room.

We’re told professional instructors will offer a wide range of training courses for civilians and law enforcement.

Co-owner Bryan Bishop says opening this center has been a lifelong dream.

“It really hasn’t sunk in yet, to be honest. It’s becoming real today. I’m really excited with all the support that we have from the community on this. I think there will be a lot of benefits to everybody in our community from the services we’ll provide,” said Bishop.

The new facility will also include a new gun shop and a restaurant. It is set to open sometime this fall.

