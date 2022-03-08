King Combest: Running his way to Greatness

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The Combest family is a name, synonymous with running. Casey Combest was an elite sprinter in his hey-day, and now his son, King, is following in his footsteps.

Fast is defined as “moving at high speed”. 14-year-old King Combest certainly does that, and the 8th grader from Owensboro wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I go in the book, and I’m like, man, they put me at the top, they put me at the top, and like everything is in my name, like, it’s everything,” said King.

King continues to post faster and faster times. Within the past couple months, he set the national 8th grade record, for the 60-meter dash, with a time of 7.08 seconds. And last year, King set the 7th grade record in the 60 meter, at 7.39 seconds. So how does he do it? King says the start is just as key as the finish.

“Mostly to be calm first, when they say ready, take your marks, and once they shoot that gun, you got to push out of those blocks like nothin’ no matter what,” said King. “Mostly, it’s about your feet, how your motion is, how your drive phase is. When you have that start down, you’re gonna go lower.”

“You have to be able to get separation from the blocks, and he’s got great reaction time,” said Owensboro track coach Bob O’Brien. “He’s quick out of the blocks. He’s strong out of the blocks. He’s a very determined young man. He has a work ethic that’s way ahead of a lot of people.”

Not only does middle school coach Bob O’Brien coach him, but also King’s dad Casey, who holds the national high school 60-meter record, of 6.57 seconds.

“He’s totally dedicated to what he’s doing,” said King’s father Casey Combest. “He knows who he is and what he’s here for, and what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s a better talent, he’s a better human being, and he’s a better student of the game, and he’s just learning every day cuz he wants to be the best.”

“I’m just trying to beat records,” said King. “We just put a lot of time into it. I think about Jesus a lot. and he tells me you’re gonna go somewhere. We talk about a lot of it cuz it means something to me.”

King Combest will next compete in the Adidas Track Nationals at Virginia Beach, March 18-20, where he’ll try to top his own national 8th grade record, of 7.08 seconds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.