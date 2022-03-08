Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers wrap up name, image, likeness bill

(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on legislation to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.

The measure won 89-2 final passage Monday in the House.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

It drew strong support in a state with nationally renowned college sports programs.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari previously said the bill offers a “model” approach.

University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz also had offered his support.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look