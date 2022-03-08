Kentucky lawmakers wrap up name, image, likeness bill
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on legislation to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.
The measure won 89-2 final passage Monday in the House.
The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.
It drew strong support in a state with nationally renowned college sports programs.
University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari previously said the bill offers a “model” approach.
University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz also had offered his support.
Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.
