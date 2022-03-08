Kentucky lawmakers wrap up name, image, likeness bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have wrapped up work on legislation to regulate name, image and likeness compensation for college athletes.

The measure won 89-2 final passage Monday in the House.

The bill now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

It drew strong support in a state with nationally renowned college sports programs.

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari previously said the bill offers a “model” approach.

University of Louisville women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz also had offered his support.

Lawmakers in statehouses across the country are wrangling with the high-stakes issue, as millions of dollars pour into endorsements for college athletes.

