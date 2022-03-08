Birthday Club
Indiana lawmakers discuss ‘trigger’ for income tax cuts

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Proposed cuts to Indiana’s individual income tax rates might not be automatic under methods being discussed by legislative leaders.

A push led by Indiana House Republicans for broad cuts to business and individual taxes is a major remaining issue before the legislative session end this week.

Senate Republicans have resisted making major tax cuts now, citing concerns about the economy’s future.

Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed last week cutting the state’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 2.9% in small steps over the next seven years.

The House Ways and Means Committee chairman said Monday that talks with senators included possibly linking tax rate cuts to whether state tax collections remain strong.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

