Ind. reports 3 area COVID-19 deaths

Indiana COVID-19
(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Tuesday, health officials in Indiana reported 302 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new COVID related deaths.

That brings the pandemic total to 1,685,532 cases and 22,139 deaths.

The state map shows two new deaths in Vanderburgh County and one in Posey County.

It shows four new cases in Vanderburgh County, six new cases in Warrick County, two new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Perry County, zero new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 57,070 cases, 596 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 12,824 cases, 161 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 20,197 cases, 227 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 4,630 cases, 62 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 6,515 cases, 56 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 11,601 cases, 136 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 5,208 cases, 58 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 3,716 cases, 46 deaths

