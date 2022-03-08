Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoops Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 9.

Matt Wagner, Bosse: The senior had 22 points in Bosse’s Class 3A Sectional Championship win over Memorial, Saturday. The Bulldogs will take on Lawrenceburg for the first round of regionals at 9:30 a.m. CT Saturday at Washington High School.

Ryan Caddell, North: He scored 18 points in the Huskies’ class 4-a sectional championship win over Harrison. The Huskies will play Bloomington North at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the regional tournament at Seymour.

Brady Dame, McLean County: He scored 20 points in the Cougars third regional semifinal win over Owensboro. It was the first time the Cougars have ever made it to the third region championship game. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Muhlenberg County.

Graci Risley, Henderson County: On Friday, she scored 23 points in the Lady Colonels 2nd region championship win. She was 7-for-7 from three, as she helped the team advance to the Sweet Sixteen Wednesday night in Rupp Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.

You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.

Viewers can watch Hoops Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.