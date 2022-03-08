Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 170 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 170 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 1.

Officials say of the new cases, 84 were in Daviess County, 41 were in Henderson County, 17 were in Union County, 10 were in Ohio County, seven were in both Hancock and Webster counties and four were in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents from Daviess and Hancock counties and one resident from each Henderson, Union and Webster counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 24.3 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,325 cases, 367 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,501 cases, 97 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,573 cases, 154 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,928 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,578 cases, 48 deaths

Union Co. - 4,256 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,383 cases, 26 deaths

