Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Green River District reports 7 new COVID deaths, 170 cases over past week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 170 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, March 1.

Officials say of the new cases, 84 were in Daviess County, 41 were in Henderson County, 17 were in Union County, 10 were in Ohio County, seven were in both Hancock and Webster counties and four were in McLean County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents from Daviess and Hancock counties and one resident from each Henderson, Union and Webster counties.

The district is now reporting an average of 24.3 cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 30,325 cases, 367 deaths
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 9,965 cases, 106 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 7,501 cases, 97 deaths
  • Henderson Co. - 13,573 cases, 154 deaths
  • Webster Co. - 3,928 cases, 52 deaths
  • McLean Co. - 2,578 cases, 48 deaths
  • Union Co. - 4,256 cases, 55 deaths
  • Hancock Co. - 2,383 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Monday crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Tyrone Young named the seventh KWC football head coach
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
Man arrested in 2021 Evansville murder
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
UPDATE: Man identified in 911 hang up incident on Main & Franklin
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
Bell Bank lease terminated in Owensboro
3/8 14 First Look
3/8 14 First Look