Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

First look at renderings of new BFit by Bob’s location

First look at renderings of new BFit by Bob’s location
By 14 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting an idea of what the new BFit by Bob’s location will look like.

Officials posted renderings on its Facebook page.

The post says the new gym will go up near the corner of Lynch and Green River Road.

Officials say this location will have more space for fitness equipment instead of the pool and basketball courts like the other locations.

Officials say its all coming later this year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

AT&T holding virtual hiring event Wednesday
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Evansville police called to standoff Tuesday morning.
Evansville police called to standoff Tuesday morning
Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants.
Two booked in Ohio Co. Jail after being served several warrants
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight
Crews respond to crash on Lloyd Expressway overnight