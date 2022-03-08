First look at renderings of new BFit by Bob’s location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re getting an idea of what the new BFit by Bob’s location will look like.

Officials posted renderings on its Facebook page.

The post says the new gym will go up near the corner of Lynch and Green River Road.

Officials say this location will have more space for fitness equipment instead of the pool and basketball courts like the other locations.

Officials say its all coming later this year.

