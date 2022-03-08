Birthday Club
Evansville police called to standoff Tuesday morning

By Jessica Costello
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police were called to the area of Main and Franklin Street early Tuesday morning for a possible standoff situation.

That area is where a 911 call came in around 12:50.

Dispatch says it was a 911 hang up and a woman whispered “help.”

Perimeters were also set up in the area of Garfield and Franklin.

While our crews were on the scene, they say they could hear police on a megaphone saying they had an arrest warrant for at least two people.

Our crew tells us police entered a residence on the corner of North Main and Franklin Street after using flashbangs.

They then say they saw police take someone into custody.

We’ll keep you updated as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

