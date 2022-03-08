Evansville drivers react to increasing gas prices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to AAA, Indiana is number 23 on the list of states with the highest average price for regular unleaded gas.

That price is $3.98 a gallon.

The national average price of gas in the U.S. broke the all-time record Monday, at $4.104 per gallon.

Indiana is also number 17 for the highest average price of diesel fuel, at $4.65.

Evansville is no exception to the state’s average.

On March 7, a large portion of the gas stations in Evansville displayed “$3.99/gal” on their signs.

“The gas prices going up, they’re astronomical right now,” said Evansville couple Rejohnna and Jim Stallings, “our van runs so much cheaper, we drive it instead of the SUV.”

According to AAA, as long as things are continuing to escalate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the sanctions are going nowhere. That means that high gas prices are also going nowhere.

However, for people like the Stallings, they don’t mind continuing to pay a little more at the pump if it means helping out those in Ukraine.

“If it would help them yes, definitely,” said Rejohnna, “because we are our brother’s keeper.”

Experts warn that the current gas prices likely aren’t the highest prices that we’re going to see, even though gas has hit its highest cost in almost a decade already.

