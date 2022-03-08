Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Cloudy, Chilly

3/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps will only reach the mid-40s. A few sprinkles and light drizzle possible during the afternoon. Tonight, cloudy with scattered but temps will remain above freezing in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, early clouds then becoming sunny and less chilly as high temperatures settle in the lower 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s behind southerly winds.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

3/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
3/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Spring on hold for the week
WFIE Alert Day
Showers, Turning Colder
14 First Alert 3/7 - Midday
14 First Alert 3/7 - Midday