Cloudy, Chilly

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cloudy to mostly cloudy and brisk as high temps will only reach the mid-40s. A few sprinkles and light drizzle possible during the afternoon. Tonight, cloudy with scattered but temps will remain above freezing in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, early clouds then becoming sunny and less chilly as high temperatures settle in the lower 50s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer. High temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 50s behind southerly winds.

