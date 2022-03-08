‘Best Burger’ named in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new “Best Burger” in Owensboro.

Dee’s Diner was crowned the winner of Burger Week, beating out more than 30 unique options on the menu.

O’Bryan’s took home third placed, notched out by The Miller House, who finished in second.

So what brought home the crown for Dee’s? Judges say it was the “French Toast Patty Melt.”

”We do breakfast. That’s what we do. So, I figure we give people the opportunity to start burger week early, serving them a French toast burger. We put our all into it,” said owner Kenneth Harper.

Beef O’Brady’s sold the most burgers during Burger Week, dishing out more than 2,000 in just one week.

