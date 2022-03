EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re looking for a job, AT&T is holding a virtual hiring event Wednesday.

That’s scheduled from 11 to noon.

Officials say they have 200 jobs available across Indiana, with about 20 here in Evansville.

Officials say they are offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus for those who are hired.

