Ascension uses mobile mammography unit across tri-state

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ascension St. Vincent deploys their mobile mammography unit to make it more convenient for women to get potentially life-saving screenings.

Ascension officials say they’ve had a mobile mammography unit for decades, but upgrades have made their current bus state-of-the-art.

They say mammograms are the best way to detect breast cancer in its early stages.

They also say their mobile unit has the latest mammogram software and equipment, and since it’s mobile, it’s a great way to bring quality care to busy people.

”Our state-of-the-art, Hologic mammography equipment does a 2D and 3D image, very state-of-the-art, so you’re getting the same mammography quality as if you would be at the breast center, only stepping on the coach at a convenient location near you,” said Ascension St. Vincent Breast Center Director Sheila Hauck.

Ascension says they follow the guidance of the American Cancer Society, and encourage all women over 40 to schedule a mammogram every other year, and then every year for women over 50.

To schedule the mobile unit to visit your business, you can call the Ascension St. Vincent Breast Center at (812) 485-4437.

Here is a list of its upcoming stops:

03/17/22 Thursday, Fort Branch location (7839 South Professional Dr Fort Branch, IN 47648), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

03/28/22 Monday, Henderson location (2000 N Elm St Building 2, Henderson, KY 42420), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

03/29/22,Tuesday, Northside Crossing (14020 Old State Rd, Evansville, IN 47725), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

03/30/22 Wednesday, Fort Branch (7839 South Professional Dr Fort Branch, IN 47648), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

05/02/2022 Monday, Main Campus (3700 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN 47714), 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.