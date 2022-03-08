Aces complete four-game sweep in UE Softball Invitational

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the weekend, the Aces went 4-0 at their softball invitational, advancing to an early 13-5 on the season.

Starting Friday, UE defeated Oakland, Green Bay, Morehead State, and Creighton at the UE Softball Invitational, thanks to a great combination of potent offense, and dominant pitching.

Senior pitcher Izzy Vetter threw two no hitters. It was her second and third this season, and the fourth of her career.

“She was just locked in,” head coach Mat Mundell said. “She’s just having an unbelievable senior year, and then the offense, we just keep passing the bat and scoring runs. It’s exciting.”

”I just go out there, attack batters, and hope my team has my back and they have so far, so I’m really proud of all of us,” Vetter said.

The Aces will take on St. Thomas Friday at noon in the Racer Classic.

