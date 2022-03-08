Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Advertisement

Aces complete four-game sweep in UE Softball Invitational

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Over the weekend, the Aces went 4-0 at their softball invitational, advancing to an early 13-5 on the season.

Starting Friday, UE defeated Oakland, Green Bay, Morehead State, and Creighton at the UE Softball Invitational, thanks to a great combination of potent offense, and dominant pitching.

Senior pitcher Izzy Vetter threw two no hitters. It was her second and third this season, and the fourth of her career.

“She was just locked in,” head coach Mat Mundell said. “She’s just having an unbelievable senior year, and then the offense, we just keep passing the bat and scoring runs. It’s exciting.”

”I just go out there, attack batters, and hope my team has my back and they have so far, so I’m really proud of all of us,” Vetter said.

The Aces will take on St. Thomas Friday at noon in the Racer Classic.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman identified as victim in deadly Audubon Parkway crash
Crash and Morgan and Green River
Crash blocks major Evansville intersection
Aaron McQuady.
2 shot several times in Ohio Co., 1 dead
Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The...
4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Gas leak near Columbia and 3rd in Evansville
Homes evacuated due to gas leak in Evansville

Latest News

King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years
Longtime Reitz basketball head coach Michael Adams retires after 29 years
Aces complete four-game sweep in UE Softball Invitational
Aces complete four-game sweep in UE Softball Invitational
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness
King Combest: Running his way to Greatness